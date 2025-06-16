Toyota GR86 Vs. Mazda MX-5 Miata: Which Sports Car Should You Get?

Something intriguing is happening in an often-overlooked corner of the automotive market. Recent headlines have trumpeted the triumph of the electric automobile, and the dominant design ethos trends toward the vaguely stylish SUV crossover. However, there's a holdover that harkens back to an era when imported rear-wheel-drive tuners delighted the masses.

In that market corner, perhaps a raceway, the Mazda MX-5 Miata and Toyota GR86 are, if not locked in fierce competition, certainly eyeing each other from across the starting line. They remain two survivors of a market once bustling with Nissan's capable Z-cars, Mazda's unconventional RX-7s, and a handful of other imported front-engine, rear-wheel-drive sports cars designed for the everyday driver. These vehicles were affordable and thrilling to drive for those unconcerned with car seats or the prospect of bringing along anyone other than a sweetheart.

Other contenders still exist in this segment. Nissan's Z has seen a price increase but continues to deliver strong performance, while Mazda's excellent MX-5 Miata maintains its sterling reputation as the king of accessible sports cars. Meanwhile, Toyota's relatively new Gazoo Racing division has generated buzz with several exciting models stamped with GR. And leading the charge is the GR86. Choosing a sports car is ultimately subjective, but we examine the history, specs, and features of the Mazda MX-5 Miata and Toyota GR86 to give you a glimpse of each.

