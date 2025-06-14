What Happened To Elocksys Garage Door Lock From Shark Tank Season 5

Bryan White appeared on "Shark Tank" Season 5, Episode 23 seeking a $275,000 investment for 30% equity in his company, which he valued at just under $917,000. He started his pitch with a recorded reenactment of a burglar breaking into a garage door with a typical lock in just a few seconds. After pointing out that a home in the U.S. is broken into every 15 seconds, he explained that his product was an easy DIY install and compatible with any garage door.

Advertisement

White had sold 450 units of the Garage Door Lock for $249.99 each when he appeared on the show and had earned over $100,000 from website sales alone. This intrigued the sharks, who saw a promising but undermarketed product. Upon hearing this reaction, White clarified that it had been his lack of market presence that prompted him to come on "Shark Tank."

Barbara Corcoran was the first to pass on the opportunity, saying she thought White lacked the entrepreneurial skills to make it work. Robert Herjavec felt an experienced team could help White, and offered to take control of the business for 70% equity. Kevin O'Leary also passed on investing, but showed an interest in purchasing the product. Mark Cuban, who is leaving "Shark Tank" after Season 16, also declined to partner with White. Daymond John was the only shark to make an offer, at first requesting 40% equity in exchange for the asked-for $275,000. White counter-offered with his original 30% pitch, and the two men settled at 35%.

Advertisement