What Happened To Scan From Shark Tank Season 5?

Of all the businesses that have appeared on "Shark Tank," few have enjoyed the towering success that Scan found after showcasing itself on the program. Scan was featured in Season 5, Episode 4 of "Shark Tank" in 2013. The company's founder, Garrett Gee, launched the business in college with two classmates. The tool allows users to instantly create scannable codes that link to digital destinations. QR codes, NFC connectivity, and other codes have ballooned in usage in the years since Scan was made, and even a decade ago, when Gee pitched the idea to the Sharks, his business had already enjoyed over 50 million downloads by users.

However, the Sharks weren't sold on the idea. "Are you concerned that QR codes are becoming dodo birds?" Mark Cuban asked Gee seconds into his presentation. "Not impressed," he adds later on. Daymond John pulled out quickly, voicing his opinion that Gee wasn't primarily looking for money but instead needed exposure for his product that the appearance would generate. Gee left the room without a deal but sold the company less than a year later.