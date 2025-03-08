What Happened To The Foot Fairy App From Shark Tank Season 5?

Shapiro and Brooks went on "Shark Tank" looking for $75,000 in exchange for 15% equity of their company. At the time the episode aired, which was in the fall of 2013, the app had been downloaded just over 13,000 times. But at just three weeks old, the young company didn't have any commissions system or cross-promotion set up just yet. Tough Shark Kevin O'Leary went out early, claiming that the app could be copied by retailers. Robert Herjavec went out soon after for the same reason. Infomercial queen Lori Greiner said that the app was still too young and not an investable stage for her.

After explaining how Foot Fairy worked, Barbara Corcoran asked why Zappos was involved. The entrepreneurs explained that the goal was to make the app free to customers while they earned money from commissions whenever someone purchased a shoe from Zappos through the app. However, the duo admitted that concerning bugs led customers to the Zappos app instead of the website, missing out on affiliate commissions. Corcoran wasn't a believer in the app and dipped out despite the womens' confidence.

This left Mark Cuban, who is no stranger to making apps successful like Cycloramic in Season 5. He asked what set the Foot Fairy app apart from possible competition. Shapiro and Brooks said "accuracy" and "convenience." The billionaire offered $100,000 in exchange for 40% equity. For the deal to go through, Cuban said that there were a few contingencies, including testing the product, ensuring there is no competition, and checking that they own the software. Foot Fairy took the deal.

