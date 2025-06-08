What Happened To Groovebook From Shark Tank Season 5?

In Season 5 of "Shark Tank," husband-and-wife duo Brian and Julie Whiteman asked the question 'What do people do with all the photos they take on their Smartphone?" and then immediately answered their own question with "Absolutely nothing!" Their solution was their product, GrooveBook, a subscription-based photo printing app that allowed users to select up to 100 photos from their smartphones each month. The pictures were then printed into a photo book and mailed to subscribers for just $2.99, including shipping. While demonstrating their product, the couple used a baby photo of Daymond John as an example to the amusement of the other Sharks. Lori Greiner exclaimed, "I have never seen you with hair!"

A few minutes into his presentation, while talking about the minuscule markup of 70 cents on each book, Brian Whiteman appeared to be losing the sharks' interest. However, Julie got the pitch back on track by turning the subject to the distinctive groove in the spine of the photobooks that gave the app its name. These grooves give the books their flexibility, which means that the Whitemans could mail the books in bulk through the U.S. Postal Service for just 82 cents. The Whiteman had applied for a patent on its distinctive shape. Whiteman explained that with a different binding, it would cost $3 to $4 to mail each book out. Once they knew about the groove, the Sharks became much more interested. "That is the value proposition in your business," Mark Cuban told them.

