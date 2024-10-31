What Happened To The Flag Photo Printing App From Shark Tank Season 8?

"Advertisers get to connect themselves with your memories." To the casual consumer, the words of Flag CEO Samuel Agboola were an immediate sour note. If there's one place advertisers don't need to be, it's etched into our most precious memories. For the sharks of "Shark Tank," though, the promise of money earned by siphoning off personal experiences was just another pitch worth hearing. Agboola and co-founder Savannah Cowley made a splash in the tank with their ask for $375,000 for 5% of Flag, the free photo printing service.

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Laurie Greiner, and guest shark Chris Sacca listened intently as Agboola and Cowley described their vision of the future for photo printing. Highlighting the first-world pain point of using her phone as a camera to document her cute kids and interesting life, Cowley noted that "even the best ones, they never make it off my phone" and, therefore, don't tend to get looked at. Cue Flag, "the world's first truly free photo printer," as Agboola describes it.

How Flag's founders were able to offer free, high-quality, laser-cut photo prints was the true crux and, as the sharks later demonstrated, the shaky foundation of the business. Every photo sold by Flag would double as ad space, as the white space on the back would be sold to advertisers. While an interesting concept, it didn't take long for reality to hit the entrepreneurs hard.

