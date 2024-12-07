What Happened To Ilumi Smart Lightbulbs From Shark Tank Season 5?S

The fifth season of ABC's "Shark Tank" was particularly long — 29 episodes deep. Episode 25 premiered on April 18, 2014, to 6.77 million viewers, according to ratings measured by Nielsen. The first of the week's four pitches was for Ilumi, a smart lightbulb company. Watching the segment is an exercise in how much has changed over a decade, if just how much the price of smart lightbulbs has dropped since the episode was shot.

Advertisement

Ilumi's bulbs were close to $100 each, though the company was positioned more as a maker of lighting systems than a singular bulb company, aiming for the high-end market. Ultimately, the ilumi founders would make a deal with Mark Cuban after fielding offers from multiple sharks. This is a case where loyal viewers may be aware that the deal formally closed, as it was the subject of a "Shark Tank Update" segment two seasons later.

However, there have been some twists and turns since then. The company still exists, but one of the two co-founders left. Both the name and the mission have changed. By all appearances, the Ilumi name looks like it's on life support, but the rebranded company, Meshtek, seems like it's still going strong after a pivot to specialized Bluetooth technology and other internet-of-things device manufacturers.

Advertisement