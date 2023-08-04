What Happened To SmartPlate From Shark Tank Season 7?

SmartPlate's "Shark Tank" segment was shot in late September 2015, about four-and-a-half months before it aired, but the segment caused issues at Fitly almost immediately after it was shot. A few days after the episode aired, Philly Mag confirmed that Martin Dell'Arciprete had been laid off by Fitly shortly after filming. Asked if he was fired over the failed pitch, Dell'Arciprete said "That would be my interpretation," but Fitly CEO Anthony Ortiz responded by saying that the move was due to "other performance issues" which he refused to specify.

"To be fair to Martin, I think he did a stellar job," Ortiz added. "He was prepared and I think he did his best," said Ortiz. "I think the Sharks missed the mark and didn't ask deep enough questions." Dell'Arciprete, meanwhile, was frustrated because he felt that he did as well as he could given the state of the product at the time. "I pitched and represented the product to [the] best of my ability given the state it was in," he said. "I saw the Sharks' responses on the company's valuation and the fact that it was a prototype — and those were things I red-flagged in my discussions with the CEO."

(Philly Mag's Jared Shelly made sure to note, though, that the "Shark Tank" producers knew where the product was at because they reached out after Fitly raised $110,872 in a Kickstarter campaign for Smartplate.)

Fitly seemed concerned enough about how the episode came off to issue a press release rebutting the Sharks' key points. But if you believe Ortiz, he was already ahead of the game, with claiming that Fitly had distribution with Target, Amazon, Jet.com, and Bed Bath & Beyond for SmartPlate.