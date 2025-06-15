X Supercars That Are Unexpectedly Cheap To Maintain

When most people think of supercars, what comes to mind is speed, stunning looks, and a hefty maintenance bill. And fair enough — some brands have earned that reputation already, with annual service costs creeping toward 30% of the car's value. As Arvaan Joshi from Super Car Club India puts it, "Nowadays, service centers for supercar brands do not repair but replace parts. Costs can go up exponentially. If you only consider non-accidental damage like wear and tear, owners are often looking at maintenance costs of about 5 to 10 percent of the purchase price, just in the first year itself."

Yes, that's true, but still, that's not always the case. Not all supercars come with the financial drama. In fact, a few defy that stereotype, pairing thrilling performance with service costs that are surprisingly cheap. In other words, it's safe to say that there's really no excuse for you to skip maintenance — just choose a car that plays fair.

Because skipping routine service? That's how performance fades, components wear faster, and resale value dips. Plus, upkeep on the wrong car can feel just as extreme as the drive itself, whether it is the constant shop stops or expensive part swaps. But with the right pick, you're looking at scheduled services that make sense — not surprise repairs that would ruin the fun. So without further ado, these are the fast cars that are cheap to maintain.

