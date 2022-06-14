This Simple Nissan GT-R Part Costs More Than You Would Expect

Vehicle maintenance is one of those necessary evils that every owner has to deal with from time to time. You can take perfect care of your car, but sooner or later, something is going to break. The only thing you can do is hope that it's not a super expensive fix. Oftentimes buyers assume that buying vehicles from non-luxury car companies will result in cheaper repair costs. While this is sometimes true, there are occasions where a simple part for a non-luxury vehicle leaves the owner paying thousands of dollars.

Take the Nissan GT-R as an example. Sure it's a supercar, but most would assume with it being a Nissan most of the normal parts wouldn't be super expensive. After all, Nissan also makes the Altima, which is a car designed to be a powerful every-person car (via Car and Driver). Surely the two cars have parts in common that would make repairs for the GT-R comparable. But, this doesn't apply to every component of these two vastly different Nissan vehicles.