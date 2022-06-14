This Simple Nissan GT-R Part Costs More Than You Would Expect
Vehicle maintenance is one of those necessary evils that every owner has to deal with from time to time. You can take perfect care of your car, but sooner or later, something is going to break. The only thing you can do is hope that it's not a super expensive fix. Oftentimes buyers assume that buying vehicles from non-luxury car companies will result in cheaper repair costs. While this is sometimes true, there are occasions where a simple part for a non-luxury vehicle leaves the owner paying thousands of dollars.
Take the Nissan GT-R as an example. Sure it's a supercar, but most would assume with it being a Nissan most of the normal parts wouldn't be super expensive. After all, Nissan also makes the Altima, which is a car designed to be a powerful every-person car (via Car and Driver). Surely the two cars have parts in common that would make repairs for the GT-R comparable. But, this doesn't apply to every component of these two vastly different Nissan vehicles.
One mightily expensive repair
One of the most important aspects of your vehicle is the suspension. This is a complicated system, especially in performance cars, and they, meaning the struts and shocks, are expected to last about 100,000 miles. This is where one of the biggest expenses facing the GT-R comes in. A strut or shock costs about $2,000 each for factory parts (via Consumer Reports). It should be noted that an average suspension repair for a car is $937, but the cost for a GT-R is $5,867. To put that into perspective, Consumer Reports suggests the repair costs for a Porsche Panamera average $4,808.
While this is a high price to pay to get your suspension fixed for your Nissan GT-R, keep in mind that with this being a performance car, it's probably not going to be driven as much as an everyday commuter like the Altima. This means most people with this type of car will rarely need to have shocks and struts replaced as long as their vehicle is not close to reaching 100,000 miles.
What does vehicle suspension do?
Just about everyone has heard the term suspension in relation to the make-up of a vehicle. The fact that it involves shocks and struts is also a bit of common knowledge. However, not everyone knows fully what the suspension system does for a vehicle. Basically, and put simply, a car's suspension system is a protective layer of components that absorb the shock caused by any bumps or other rough driving conditions (via JD Power). Yes, the suspension system provides a comfortable ride for you and your passengers, but it also helps keep the trip safe. Besides this, a car's suspension system also helps its tires last longer because they sustain less damage from various road impacts. This is why ensuring that your struts and shocks, however expensive they may be, are up to par.
The suspension system used by your vehicle will vary depending on the model. Most cars have a combination of struts and shocks, among other components, but it really just depends on how complicated your vehicle was designed to be — and what it was made to handle.