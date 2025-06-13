iPhone 15 Vs 16e: How The Two 'Budget' Phones Compare

Apple's lineup of iPhones has been pretty consistent for the past few years — you have a base model that offers all the essentials, a Plus variant that adds a bigger screen and battery to the mix, and two Pro versions that offer the best that Apple is capable of in terms of display, optics, and performance. We've also had a few generations of the iPhone SE retailing at comparatively more affordable price points than the rest of the series.

Advertisement

The iPhone 16e is the spiritual successor to the iPhone SE and employs the same formula of refreshing the internals in the form factor of an older iPhone model. The device starts at $599, which is a cool $200 less than the regular iPhone 16 — and this difference in price might be worth enough for many to compromise in the areas where the 16e cuts corners. However, Apple also currently sells the previous generation iPhone 15 at $699 — just $100 more than the budget-oriented 16e.

Apple's devices are known for their longevity, and iPhones are some of the most gracefully aging phones in terms of software support. This makes even a previous generation model like the iPhone 15 a solid recommendation — especially when you consider that despite being newer, the 16e is targeting a slightly different demographic of users, ones that may be okay with a few feature omissions. Besides the price and release year, let's delve into the big factors that differentiate the two iPhone models.

Advertisement