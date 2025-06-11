Should You Use Thicker Oil In A High-Mileage Engine?

Despite the rise in popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) in recent years, for now, internal combustion engines still rule the roads. Humanity relies on these engines for everything from personal transportation to food delivery, emergency services, and more. But while gas and diesel-powered vehicles are robust and generally extremely reliable, they can't handle all of those responsibilities without care and maintenance. As you probably know, fossil-fuel-powered engines depend on engine oil to lubricate the internal moving parts and prevent the buildup of friction and excess heat. Since that oil degrades over time, regular replacements are necessary to keep the engine and the vehicle running smoothly. However, as engines age, they often require specialized care. When it comes to engine lubrication, high-mileage oils are one of the standard ways to protect cars with older engines.

In addition to using high-mileage oil, you may have heard people suggest using a thicker or more viscous oil in your older engine. While there is some merit to using a thicker oil in a high-mileage engine in some special situations, you shouldn't arbitrarily make the switch without professional guidance. For the vast majority of drivers, the fact is that you should always use the oil type and classification recommended by your vehicle's manufacturer whenever possible.

For most modern, mainstream cars, it's incredibly easy to find high-mileage engine oil in the same viscosity as your automaker suggests, and that's what you should be using in your older vehicle. If you're interested in learning more about high-mileage engine oil and what makes it beneficial for older cars, stick around. As a former professional auto repair technician, I'll shed some light on the issue for you.

