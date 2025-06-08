Are Used Rims Safe If You Want To Upgrade Your Ride?
Owning a car isn't always just about getting from point A to point B. In addition to providing a source of transportation, our vehicles are also great canvases for personal expression. Most of us have probably seen any number of outlandish bumper stickers, personalized license plates, steering wheel covers, and more. However, in reality, those are only a few of the virtually unlimited number of ways you can add some personal style to your ride.
Another great and flashy way to give your car some flare while also showcasing your personal aesthetics is to add a set of aftermarket rims. Rims, also known as wheels, are the part of your vehicle that houses the tires. They attach to the wheel hub assembly and/or the axles, allowing them to rotate and help support the weight of your car as you travel down the road. While new vehicles roll off the factory floor with a standard set of stock rims, it's common for people to swap these devices out with aftermarket models. This is either to facilitate the use of different-sized tires or to simply add some extra flare to the car.
Installing aftermarket wheels can be a phenomenal way to boost your vehicle's style. However, the downside is that buying a new set of rims is often extremely pricey. To avoid those prices, many enthusiasts choose to shop for used rims. Buying used rims is safe, but there are some things you should know before you make a purchase. If you're interested in learning how to buy used wheels safely, stick around. As a former professional mechanic, I'll break it all down for you.
What to know before you shop for used rims
Before you buy a set of used rims for your ride, there are a few things you should know about your vehicle and how to shop for used wheels. First of all, it's critical that you know your vehicle's wheel bolt pattern. You can find this information by reading your owner's manual, or you can measure it yourself. To do so for an even number of lugs, measure from the center of any lug nut to the center of the lug directly opposite to it. If your vehicle has an odd number of wheel studs, measure from the outside edge of any lug to the center of either of the two lugs directly opposite to it.
The measurement you get is the bolt pattern diameter. To get the bolt pattern number, you simply write the number of lugs, an X, and the bolt pattern diameter in millimeters — for example, if your car's wheels have five lug nuts and the diameter is 100 millimeters, your bolt pattern would be 5X100. It's vital that you know your vehicle's wheel bolt pattern, and you confirm that any used rims you buy are compatible.
Finally, it's also important to check the used rims' size to determine whether they'll fit your car and the type of tires you plan to use. Measure the wheels' offset, diameter, and width, and compare that information against the specifications for your tires and your vehicle to confirm that they'll all fit together properly.
How to inspect used rims before buying
In addition to checking the used rims' specs and comparing that information to your vehicle and tires, it's also critical that you inspect the used wheels before forking over cash. If you're shopping for used rims online and unable to inspect them in person, always request detailed photos and videos of the products whenever possible.
Car wheels are pretty sturdy, but they can experience damage, like cracks, warping, chips, and other deformations that can affect things like safety, handling, and tire longevity. When inspecting used rims, make sure to look for signs of damage, as well as indications that the wheels have been repaired, like shoddy welds or poor paint jobs. And remember, if you're not experienced, it may be a good idea to take a knowledgeable friend or a mechanic along with you when checking out used rims.
Finally, you can also ask the seller if they will allow you to take the wheels to a professional shop for an inspection, similar to what many people do when buying a used car. If the rims have tires mounted on them, or if you're willing to put your own tires on the wheels, you can request a tire balancing service. If the rim is extremely damaged or warped, the technician will likely spot it during this test.