Here's How To Properly Measure A Wheel Bolt Pattern (And Why It's Important)

We usually don't pay attention to our wheel's bolt pattern that often but it is an important thing to know since every car has a different bolt pattern. The wheel bolt pattern is the number of lug holes and the distance between them. This can be calculated easily by using simple measuring tools, but we need to understand the term PCD first. PCD stands for pitch circle diameter, or the diameter of the circle which is passing through the center of all the bolt holes.

Now, depending on the number of lug nuts, which you should always torque properly, the measurement techniques can vary but in generality, you need to determine the distance from the center one lug bolt to one across from it. For more accuracy, you can measure the distance from the outside edge of one lug hole to the inside hole of the lug hole directly across from it. If the distance is 100 mm then your bolt pattern is 4x100.

This is easy for wheels with an even number of lugs but things get a little complicated for an odd number of lug bolts. For a wheel with 5 lug bolts for example, there are no two lugs sitting right across each other to determine the PCD. For this, we have to create an imaginary lug hole right across and measure. This can give us a near about idea of the PCD, but it's not the true measure.

Good thing is, if you want to know the bolt pattern of your vehicle, it is easily available online and also listed in your owner's manual, but to measure the bolt pattern of a wheel, you will have to take out the scale.