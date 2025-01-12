What Are Wheel Spacers And Are They Safe?

If you're looking for ways to change the aesthetic of your car, one of the easiest mods to start with are the wheels. It won't add any horsepower, but putting new wheels on your ride can change the look significantly, helping your car stand out in a crowd. It can also reduce unsprung weight (if you get lighter wheels of course) and change the performance if you put upgraded tires on those new wheels.

But what if you like the look of your wheels and just want a bit wider stance? Maybe you're looking to fill out the wheel wells more with stock or aftermarket wheels without paying the big cost of wider wheels and tires, or maybe you're looking to fit your wheels over a new big-brake setup. There are lots of scenarios where wheel spacers can make a difference.

A wheel spacer is a small disc that goes between a car's wheel and the hub, pushing the wheel out further toward the side of the car. I've used spacers on various vehicles of mine for years, changing the look and feel of each car. It's a relatively inexpensive modification that widens your vehicle's track and makes things feel a bit more aggressive. For the most part, modest wheel spacers are a safe modification, so long as they're installed properly and provided you know the pros and cons. But, depending on how big you go with your spacers, those changes can be problematic.

