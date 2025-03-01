What Does Wheel Offset Mean? (And How To Measure It)

Have you ever noticed a car, truck, or SUV with its tires sticking farther out to the sides than other similar vehicles and wondered how, or why, they're like that? How they got them out there has to do with wheel offset, negative wheel offset to be more precise in this case.

Advertisement

Before we dive in too deep, we should agree on some wheel terminology so we're all on the same page. When looking at the red-painted surface of the wheels pictured above, we'll call that the face, or front, of the wheel, and the surface directly opposite the face is the rear of the wheel. The part of the wheel that meets the rubber of the tire we'll refer to as the rim (I know, wheels are sometimes called rims but stick with me for now). The lug nuts hold the wheel to the vehicle by threading onto wheel studs that are attached to the car's axles. The inner flat part of the wheel that contacts the face of the axle we'll call the axle-mounting surface.