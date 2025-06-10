Nine Lesser-Known Tire Brands You Might Not Have Heard Of

Tires are often neglected by many, yet are one of the most important things on your vehicle. Most people walk into their local tire shop and mumble something about "whatever's cheapest" or perhaps, if they're feeling particularly adventurous, ask for "the same ones I have right now." In essence, the tire world has become rather like the wine industry – dominated by a handful of prestigious names that everyone recognizes, while dozens of perfectly excellent alternatives languish in obscurity. We all know Michelin makes superb rubber, just as we know Dom Pérignon makes decent champagne.

Advertisement

Sometimes, the small vineyard down the road produces something equally brilliant for half the price. The truth is, tire technology has advanced so dramatically in recent years that even brands you've never heard of are producing tires that were impossible a decade ago. Before you automatically reach for the familiar names, consider this: some of the world's best tires are made by companies you've probably not heard of. We all know of the major tire companies like Michelin and Goodyear (one of the few brands that manufacturers their tires in America), but there are hundreds of other brands out there, many with amazing value for money.

These are nine relatively mainstream tire brands that you've probably not heard of.

Advertisement