2026 Polestar 4: How Its Price, Speed, & Range Compares To The Tesla Model Y

Polestar has announced that its coupe-ish SUV is officially on sale in the U.S. market. You will, however, have to wait to get behind the wheels of this sleek electric ride as deliveries are only expected to commence in the fall. The Polestar 4 is the brand's fastest production car so far, and it will be available in single (RWD) and dual-motor (AWD) configurations, spaced across five models in total.

The asking price of $56,400 (excluding a destination fee of $1,400) is the real attraction, undercutting the likes of Porsche Macan EV, Genesis GV70, Audi SQ6 e-tron, and the Jaguar i-Pace, while rubbing shoulders against the likes of Volvo EX40 and the Cadillac Optiq. The real litmus test will be against the Tesla Model Y (in its refreshed Juniper avatar), which comes in at a more attractive price point and an established EV tech stack that's generally deemed the best out there.

Before we get into the direct comparisons, do keep in mind that Polestar offers a bunch of conveniences with specific customization bundles. The standard Pilot pack offers adaptive cruise control, alloy wheels, a glass roof, and car key support for Apple devices. The Plus pack adds electronically adjustable front and rear seats, a graphical head-up display, triple zone climate control, and heated wheel and seats. The Performance pack delivers 22-inch wheels, Brembo calipers, chassis tuning, and golden design accents.

