Factors that make a car difficult to drive fall into something of a subjective gray area. For a recently licensed teenager who learned to drive with an automatic, attempting to operate a manual would be obviously difficult. But for the seasoned driver who feels comfortable piloting most anything with four wheels, claiming a clutch is too stiff or the steering a bit numb falls into the preference bucket.

For this discussion of 10 cars that are surprisingly difficult to drive, I'm leanung heavily on my, uh, almost 30 years of driving experience (I really wanted that to be 20 years), as well as my time spent covering the auto industry. Driving for me is fun, and in many ways, the harder a vehicle is to master, the better. So whenever I've been offered the chance to drive something new and unusual, exotic or pedestrian, I've jumped at the chance. Mario Andretti I am not, but I know my way around.

For the most part, the vehicles described below come from the pre-computerized-everything era. For instance, Toyota's RAV4 was one of the hottest-selling vehicles in America in 2024. It's also remarkably easy to drive with its eight-speed automatic, gently powered front wheels, and litany of electronic nannies ensuring you, and it, stay in your lane. This is a far cry from the zany torque steer of the 2002 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V. That car was difficult to drive, and it's not the only one.

