Here's How You Can Earn Extra Money By Renting Out Your Car

Starting your own car rental service can be quite profitable and easy, but there are a couple of things you should keep in mind first before diving in. Today's technology allows anyone to start renting out their lesser-used personal vehicles via car sharing. Such car sharing platforms allow owners to rent out their cars without the hassles of starting a business from scratch. Unlike popular ride sharing platforms like Uber, car sharing delivers decent annual revenue, all while skipping the whole driving phase. Some might be wondering, is there any catch, what are the risks of using such services?

While risk is usually a factor in starting any venture, it's a good thing most of these platforms offer certain safety measures. For example, people who rent your car will have to go through a background check, and will have to use a valid card that can trace back to them should anything happen to your vehicle (via CNET). Now, there are various car sharing platforms, including Turo, Hyrecar, and Getaround, to name a few. Despite their similarities, keep in mind that some may benefit you more than others, depending on your car rental business needs and expected return on investment.