Can You Use Monitor USB Ports For A Mouse And Keyboard?

It's true that thin and light laptops in recent years, like the MacBook Air, have changed the game for portability and performance — especially with the massive gains in the battery department. However, it's an inarguable fact that docking your daily machine to a larger screen, complete with a dedicated keyboard and mouse, will skyrocket your productivity. A bigger monitor can also deliver a higher resolution and faster refresh rates in some cases.

Some of the best 1440p monitors you can buy are now available at more affordable prices and come in various screen sizes and aspect ratios to better suit your needs. Hooking up an external display to your desktop computer or laptop is as easy as connecting the two via an HDMI or DisplayPort cable. Some USB-C monitors for Macs make the setup process even easier.

You may have also noticed one or more USB ports on your monitor; they're likely part of the USB hub functionality. This allows you to connect peripherals, such as keyboards, mice, webcams, and more, directly to your monitor. This can be a viable solution if your laptop or desktop PC itself is stashed away further than the cables on your keyboard and mouse can conveniently reach. A USB hub will also allow you to connect more devices at once, especially if you're running low on available ports on your PC.

