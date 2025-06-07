10 Low Profile Tool Boxes That Will Fit In Your Pickup Truck

The Crescent Dual Gullwing Crossover Truck Tool Box is similar to the Husky, since both are crossover boxes. The difference, and why we highlighted both, is that the Crescent has two lids that open to the outside in opposite directions, instead of one that opens toward the tail of the bed. This might make it more comfortable for certain jobs. Perhaps more importantly, it allows you to lock one door while keeping the other accessible. Just know that the container inside is just one for both doors, with the exception of two small containers on the sides.

One important aspect about this tool box to note is that, while it's not referred to as "low profile," it's relatively small, with a height of just nine inches. User reviews seem split on this product, but most of them are positive. The most common criticism found in Home Depot's product page reviews is that the aluminum tool box often comes with imperfections due to poor welding and the practical difficulties of returning such a large item. If you do get this product, know you might have to make some repairs or deal with a wonky tool box. Crescent is just about the cheapest brand of truck tool boxes carried by Home Depot, so issues like this aren't too surprising. The $418.00 price of the Dual Gullwing box isn't pocket change, sure, but this is the kind of truck tool box that it gets you.

