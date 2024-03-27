How To Tell What Size Tool Box Will Fit Your Pickup Truck

There's a lot more to truck bed tool boxes than simply having a built-in place to store your tools — though that is their primary function. You need to think about cost, durability, and construction, as well as how exactly you plan to use it, how much weight it adds, who makes it, etc. Though arguably the most important consideration is the dimensions because your truck bed tool box won't be of much use if it doesn't actually fit in said truck bed properly. Fortunately all you really need to figure those measurements out is a tape measure.

As truck box manufacturer UWS points out, there are a lot of measurements that need to be taken to make sure the tool box you buy isn't too big to fit or too small to stay in place. Additionally, you might need to make additional checks if your pickup bed is a little more compact — otherwise those wheel wells could get in the way and you'll be left with a tool box you can't actually put in your truck.