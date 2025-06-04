Is The Volkswagen Arteon Reliable? (Here's What Owners Say)
The Volkswagen Arteon had a relatively short lifespan in North America, but it had nothing to do with the vehicle's expected reliability. Arteon owners on the r/whatcarshouldbuy subreddit have nothing but praises for their VW midsize car. "The car is amazing, I haven't noticed any quality control issues like previous models..." said user Ok_Raccoon_2677. "Arteon is absolutely awesome," added user OsoCheco. "The horror VW stories are either from the past or result of poor maintenance."
The sentiments of Arteon owners on Reddit align with those expressed in consumer reviews from Kelley Blue Book, where 96% of owners gave it 5 out of 5 stars, with styling, comfort, performance, and reliability garnering the highest scores. On the contrary, U.S. News has yet to publish a predicted reliability score of the VW Arteon from the 2021 to 2024 model years. However, the ratings are all above average, with safety, performance, fuel economy, and interior comfort getting the highest scores.
Mediocre sales led to the VW Arteon's demise
The Volkswagen Arteon was the German automaker's entrant in the once-popular premium midsize sedan segment. Production began in 2017, but it didn't start arriving at U.S. VW dealerships until 2019. Despite its aggressive styling, potent 300-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, comfortable ride, and roomy interior, the Arteon didn't sell well due to the buying public's growing appetite for crossovers or SUVs. VW only sold 5,537 Arteons in 2021, and the numbers declined further the following year, with 1,742 vehicles sold, despite the 2022 Arteon undergoing styling and mechanical updates.
Does it have to do with the archaic eight-speed automatic transmission and conservative 268-horsepower engine tuning of earlier Arteon models, particularly those from 2019 to 2021? The pricing might be a factor, as the range-topping Arteon SEL Premium R-Line commanded a starting MSRP of just under $52,000. Even the base Arteon SE R-Line started at around $45,000, which is more than enough to get you a larger and more capable VW Atlas or Atlas Cross Sport.
Things to watch out for when buying a used VW Atlas
We wouldn't blame you for choosing a used VW Atlas for a daily driver. It offers plenty of style, equipment, and a roomy trunk that offers 27.2 cubic feet of space and up to 56.2 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. SlashGear's own Chris Davies called the 2023 VW Arteon a "fashion-forward four-door" and a solid all-rounder. However, the Volkswagen brand ranked 18 out of 22 (with 22 being the lowest) in a predicted reliability survey by Consumer Reports, so there are things to keep an eye on when shopping for a used VW Arteon.
Volkswagen Arteons manufactured from 2017 to 2019 might have issues with the rear wheel bearing housing and sunroof trim, while the automaker released a software update for 2018 and 2019 Arteons to address low torque at low engine speeds. Moreover, Arteon owners have reported persistent electrical issues, and problems with the infotainment system. Then again, you can expect newer Arteons to fare better in overall reliability after VW's hardware, styling, and performance refurbishments.