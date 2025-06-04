Is The Volkswagen Arteon Reliable? (Here's What Owners Say)

The Volkswagen Arteon had a relatively short lifespan in North America, but it had nothing to do with the vehicle's expected reliability. Arteon owners on the r/whatcarshouldbuy subreddit have nothing but praises for their VW midsize car. "The car is amazing, I haven't noticed any quality control issues like previous models..." said user Ok_Raccoon_2677. "Arteon is absolutely awesome," added user OsoCheco. "The horror VW stories are either from the past or result of poor maintenance."

The sentiments of Arteon owners on Reddit align with those expressed in consumer reviews from Kelley Blue Book, where 96% of owners gave it 5 out of 5 stars, with styling, comfort, performance, and reliability garnering the highest scores. On the contrary, U.S. News has yet to publish a predicted reliability score of the VW Arteon from the 2021 to 2024 model years. However, the ratings are all above average, with safety, performance, fuel economy, and interior comfort getting the highest scores.