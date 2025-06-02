What Happened To SignalVault From Shark Tank Season 7?

It's easy to underestimate just how effortlessly criminals can swipe your information. One of the many hacking myths you need to stop believing is that hackers require elaborate equipment setups to do their dirty work. "Shark Tank" contestant Chris Gilpin not only showed just how little effort can go into such malicious acts, but also brought along a solution to the problem with his handy debit-credit protector SignalVault.

Advertisement

SignalVault is a device made to fit in your wallet alongside your credit cards. When placed next to your cards, it acts as a blockade from electronic pickpockets who could otherwise scan the pocket your wallet is in with an unassuming device or phone and gain your credit card information. Gilpin's interest in this category was piqued after seeing an electronic pickpocketing presentation at a 2012 conference. After the aluminum wallet designed to protect him from such attacks broke, he decided to move forward with his own solution. As explained in his "Shark Tank" appearance, Gilpin ran into extraordinary luck when the lottery ticket he purchased for $1 won him $8,000, which he used to officially launch the company.

Advertisement

Gilpin would make his "Shark Tank" debut on Season 7, the same as other security-related pitches such as the password protector Spliikity and the swift emergency contact app EmergenSee. But in contrast to the less-than-stellar ends these pitches met in the tank, SignalVault was largely loved by the Sharks and even generated somewhat of a frenzy among the investors who wanted in.