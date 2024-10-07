What Happened To The EmergenSee App From Shark Tank Season 6?

It always pays to consider your safety. While practically everyone nowadays possesses a smartphone that can be set up to handle emergencies, there's always the chance that your location has poor phone reception or is hard for the authorities to detect. The EmergenSee app aims to solve this problem, providing a secure platform that gives users peace of mind no matter where they are.

EmergenSee allows users to connect with emergency contacts in a multitude of ways. When you open the app, it automatically live streams video and audio, as well as provides accurate GPS location tracking. This information is immediately sent to designated contacts, which can include friends and family, campus security officials, and local safety authorities. Users have the choice between using the free version or a paid option that also includes EmergenSee officials as part of your contacts.

The genesis for the app stemmed from a near-death experience. While driving down a dark nighttime road with his kids during a trip to Maui, Pennsylvania native Philip Reitnour found himself in an intense struggle when an enraged truck driver suddenly appeared and aggressively attempted to force Reitnour off the road. The assault continued for 20 minutes, ending when Reitnour was lucky enough to come across an EMS crew in a nearby parking lot. Realizing how difficult it would have been to call the police and have them pinpoint their location in such a scenario, Reitnour became determined to find a security solution that was easy to access and functional under any circumstance. The app got attention early on, even being presented on the "Today Show," and it was suggested by his family that Reitnour apply for "Shark Tank."

