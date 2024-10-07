What Happened To The EmergenSee App From Shark Tank Season 6?
It always pays to consider your safety. While practically everyone nowadays possesses a smartphone that can be set up to handle emergencies, there's always the chance that your location has poor phone reception or is hard for the authorities to detect. The EmergenSee app aims to solve this problem, providing a secure platform that gives users peace of mind no matter where they are.
EmergenSee allows users to connect with emergency contacts in a multitude of ways. When you open the app, it automatically live streams video and audio, as well as provides accurate GPS location tracking. This information is immediately sent to designated contacts, which can include friends and family, campus security officials, and local safety authorities. Users have the choice between using the free version or a paid option that also includes EmergenSee officials as part of your contacts.
The genesis for the app stemmed from a near-death experience. While driving down a dark nighttime road with his kids during a trip to Maui, Pennsylvania native Philip Reitnour found himself in an intense struggle when an enraged truck driver suddenly appeared and aggressively attempted to force Reitnour off the road. The assault continued for 20 minutes, ending when Reitnour was lucky enough to come across an EMS crew in a nearby parking lot. Realizing how difficult it would have been to call the police and have them pinpoint their location in such a scenario, Reitnour became determined to find a security solution that was easy to access and functional under any circumstance. The app got attention early on, even being presented on the "Today Show," and it was suggested by his family that Reitnour apply for "Shark Tank."
What happened to The Emergensee App on Shark Tank?
Philip Reitnour and his Chief Operating Officer, Jason D. Friedberg, entered the tank seeking a $250,000 investment for 10% of EmergenSee. The two began with a presentation before going in-depth about how the app communicates with their emergency monitoring center and the versatile ways in which users can contact authorities. They added that the app's speed, connectivity, and use of video are what give it an edge over traditionally contacting 911 through a phone call.
They shared with the sharks that their app has 211,000 users. The vast majority were using the free version, however, with approximately 130 users on the $8.99 monthly plan. However, the company had partnered with multiple college campuses, businesses, and agencies that employed their geofence security system for a $25,000 annual fee. EmergenSee had brought in $185,000 in total sales, although the business was yet to be profitable, largely due to the exorbitant amount Reitnour invested into the development of the technology. The team was operating with only $68,000.
At the end, none of the sharks took a bite. Mark Cuban and Robert Herjavec thought they've poured too much money into the venture. They also didn't like that there was no tech expert helping run the company that could help anticipate change, with the team opting to outsource their app development work instead. Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, and Lori Greiner didn't have faith in the business and its structure. With that, Reitnour and Friedberg left the tank without a deal.
The EmergenSee App after Shark Tank
In some cases, an entrepreneur who fails to get a deal on "Shark Tank" will express natural disappointment or even anger at their situation, such as Bill Shuey following the notorious Amber Phone Charging Station pitch from Season 6. However, EmergenSee's Philip Reitnour had a far more optimistic outlook. Not only did he express his gratitude for the investors' advice in his post-pitch interview on the show, but even in the aftermath of the episode's broadcast, Reitnour managed to make lemonade out of lemons.
Thanks to the vast audience that regularly tunes into "Shark Tank," even contestants who walk away from a pitch empty-handed have a chance of success. Following an episode's airing, companies that appear on the show typically see a significant boost in website traffic and sales for a brief period of time, a phenomenon commonly referred to as the "Shark Tank" effect. This seems to have been Reitnour's top priority when going on to "Shark Tank," telling the Philadelphia Business Journal, "I was never going out to look for a deal. I was going out to look for exposure."
Suffice to say, Reitnour got the exposure he was looking for. Hours after his segment premiered on October 24, 2014, the company would see hundreds of thousands new users download the app and sign up for the service. Additionally, talks began with additional investors and conglomerates offering to buy out EmergenSee.
The EmergenSee App's founder met a morbid end
Despite the upward momentum that EmergenSee was experiencing following its "Shark Tank" debut, the company's days were numbered. EmergenSee has been out of business since 2017, with no downloadable app or accessible website to be found. The only online presence you can find of the business as of this writing are an abandoned Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, account, with the latter having not been updated since August 2017.
While there's no information telling if the company's status had anything to do with its closure, an unexpected tragedy involving EmergenSee founder Philip Reitnour was more than likely a significant contributing factor to its end. On October 12, 2017, officials discovered Reitnour's body floating in Philadelphia's Schuylkill River. No definitive explanation for his death has been publicly released, although a gunshot wound to the head was discovered upon further examination.
At the time of his death, Reitnour was reportedly $3 million in debt, had declared bankruptcy, and was facing further legal troubles. Nearly a year after his death, Long Island resident Maureen Mitchell sued Reitnour's four remaining children for the $6.1 million loaned to their father. Some of the money being used was to pay for their college expenses, although the case itself was eventually denied when brought to court.
What's next for The EmergenSee App's remaining founder?
It's hard to tell where EmergenSee would be today if its founder was still alive. Philip Reitnour had a clear passion for providing a versatile and fast-acting security option for everyone. He also showed a genuine interest in improving and refining his operation, as can be seen from his grateful response following his failed "Shark Tank" pitch. With a dedicated tech expert on board in a leadership position and a strategic plan for expansion and eliminating their debt, there's no telling how much EmergenSee would have improved as a company. It's easy to see the app etching out a good reputation throughout college campuses and businesses as well as potentially expanding and going toe-to-toe with some of the best home security systems on the market.
EmergenSee's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Jason Friedberg, exited the company in 2017. It's unknown if his departure came before or after Reitnour's death, as Friedberg's LinkedIn only states the years he was active at EmergenSee and not the specific months. However, since May 2017, the former COO had been working elsewhere, all relating to security and public safety. From May 2017 to August 2022, Friedberg worked as the Commercial Head for the Cities & Public Sector of Montreal-based Genetec, a software development firm that centers its efforts on creating innovative physical and public security technology. His most recent role as of this writing is as Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Blue Line Solutions, where he aids in the development of solutions aimed towards traffic safety in public areas such as school and construction zones.