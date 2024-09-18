What Happened To Amber Phone Charging Station From Shark Tank Season 6?

Funding a tech startup can be a major gamble to say the least. To have any chance of beating out big-name competitors and shifting consumer habits will require a sizable investment of time, money, and strategy. But if anyone knows how turn a startup into a success story, it's the panel of celebrity investors on the hit ABC series "Shark Tank." Entrepreneurs with a potentially successful idea, a tireless work ethic, and some tough skin have the chance of walking away with a lucrative investment and making their dreams come true.

This was true of Bill Shuey and Kyle Byrd when they arrived on set to pitch their tech company "Amber" on the show's sixth season. The company's signature creation is a public phone charging station meant to be installed in public places such as airports, hotels, bars, and more. Meant to be a safer alternative to potentially risky public USB ports or traditional free charging stations, users can access any available compartment to charge their phone on the Amber by scanning their fingerprint.

The creation of the Amber came about in late 2013 after Shuey's phone died on him unexpectedly while out at a restaurant. Realizing the need for more safe public charging stations, the James Madison University political science student went to work conceptualizing what would eventually become the Amber Charging Station, getting additional aid from Byrd as a product designer and business partner, as well as JMU professors. Word soon got around to the producers of "Shark Tank," who offered the duo a chance to audition for the show in spring 2014 before eventually having their episode filmed in June.

