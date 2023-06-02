What Happened To Ionic Ear After Shark Tank?

ABC's Shark Tank has provided up-and-coming entrepreneurs the opportunity to obtain investments from veteran business tycoons for over a decade. The multiple Emmy Award-winning reality show has seen countless deals made throughout its 14 seasons. Several businesses that found investors on the show made millions, while some were not so lucky.

Shark Tank has also had more than its fair share of unique products presented on it. To give you some perspective, a faux golf club you can urinate in, stick drawings of cats, and even a working Transformer suit are all actual products showcased in front of the Sharks. The crazy thing is, some of these products found investments on the show, with both UroClub and I Want To Draw A Cat For You getting deals done with the investors Kevin Harrington and Mark Cuban, respectively.

But sometimes, a business pitch is so bananas that it literally gets laughed off the show. The Ionic Ear was pitched to the Sharks on the first episode of the entrepreneurial show. It proved to be too unrealistic and bizarre for any of the veteran investors on the panel, and to this day, the product is still one of the strangest products brought on Shark Tank.