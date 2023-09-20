Are You Charging Your iPhone In This Unsafe Location?

Phone batteries are vastly better today than they were a few years ago, thanks to improved battery technology and more energy-efficient chipsets. Many phones can easily last an entire day with moderate usage, but there are times when you have to reach for your charger before the day ends. You might have an older phone with a deteriorated battery that needs to be charged more frequently, or you might have forgotten to charge your phone before you left home in the morning. Either way, you're going to need access to a charger and a charging port to top up your battery before it dies.

Finding an AC outlet in a public space is relatively easy, and provided you have your charger with you, you shouldn't have a problem. There are also charging stations or kiosks you might find in public locations like airports, shopping malls, or hotel lobbies. Many of these kiosks also have free-to-use USB ports, so you only need to carry a USB charging cable and plug it into a port to charge your phone instead of bringing your charger along too. While these public charging stations are convenient, they do come with security risks that can result in your personal information being accessed by hackers.