What Happened To The Splikity Password App From Shark Tank Season 7?

The second episode of the seventh season of "Shark Tank" premiered on ABC on October 2, 2015 to an audience of 6.82 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. The second of four pitches that week was for Splikity, a secure password manager founded by a pair of brothers from Arizona, Chad and Doug Clark. We strongly recommend using a password manager, although there are better options than Splikity out there. The sharks were skeptical of Splikity for various reasons, primarily the founders' lack of computer science or security backgrounds. They also felt that there wasn't anything to make Splikity stand out from established competition like LastPass and 1Password. The unimpressed sharks offered only a single venture debt deal, which the Clark brothers weren't interested in.

With the Clarks unable to explain what made Splikity stand out from the rest of the pack, the app doesn't appear to have benefitted much from the exposure on "Shark Tank." Though the Clarks claimed that Splikity had a much more friendly user interface than its competitors, it didn't make enough of a difference to matter. Within a few years, Splikity stalled out, and eventually, the app disappeared from the Google Play and Apple stores. Let's take a more detailed look at Splikity's "Shark Tank" appearance and its impact on the Clarks' business.