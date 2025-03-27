What Happened To The Sworkit Fitness App On Shark Tank Season 7?
We all know the importance that exercise plays in our well-being, but getting in a good workout can be easier said than done. While you may want to improve your physicality, day-to-day social and professional commitments can make it hard to squeeze in a visit to the gym on a regular basis. This was at the core of health and fitness app Sworkit, which proved itself strong enough to make a notable impression on Season 7 of "Shark Tank."
Once downloaded and after paying a subscription fee, users can access hours of content related to health and wellness on Sworkit and curate them to their liking. The app gives users the ability to tailor their exercises depending on the amount of time they have allotted, the areas of their body they want to work on, the workout intensity, and more. Its existence can be accredited to Washington DC-based entrepreneurs Ben Young and Greg Coleman. The duo launched their business in 2010 and experimented with various digital products, eventually landing on Sworkit as a solution that could adapt to people's busy schedules rather than the other way around.
Their 15-minutes of fame came about on Season 7 of "Shark Tank," a season that included other app pitches such as parking ticket-fighter Fixed and password manager Splikity. Despite a sizable ask, the two were able to demonstrate their knowledge of the space, a proven track record of success, and a strategic plan for the future. It was enough to even interest of fan-favorite investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, resulting in a historic investment for the series.
What happened to Sworkit on Shark Tank?
Greg Coleman and Ben Young sought $1.5 million for an 8% equity stake in Sworkit. The entrepreneurial duo were able to hold their own against the money-hungry investors despite the huge ask. The company had brought in a little under $2 million over its five years of operation.
Sworkit brought in $460,000 alone. The team offered a free version of the app that featured ads or an upgraded version for $3.99 that allowed for further customization. Plans were in place to introduce a subscription model that November. While most were satisfied with the free version, with the app itself consistently ranking among the top ten health and fitness apps on the iOS App Store, they found that many were willing to opt into a subscription for such services.
By this point, the team had raised $2.1 million from prior investors, with its last round being at an $11 million valuation. They hoped to use the "Tank" investment to increase their engineering team and start production on a children's version of the app. Kevin O'Leary offered the $1.5 million as debt at 7.5% for two years and a 2.75% equity stake, believing that the company could handle the debt. Mark Cuban urged them away from the deal, instead offering the money for a 10% stake and $1.5 million worth of unsold ad inventory as a way of benefiting both parties. Recognizing the value Cuban brought, the duo accepted.
Sworkit after Shark Tank
Sworkit's "Shark Tank" episode aired on February 18, 2016. Mark Cuban's $1.5 million investment in the workout app turned out to be a major milestone as it was the biggest tech deal on "Shark Tank" up to that point.
Their immediate plans were to bring on new hires and speed up production. Additionally, they anticipated releasing a web version of Sworkit and further expanding to different platforms. However, these ambitions were done without Cuban, as both parties ultimately chose to part ways. Like most "Shark Tank" deals, a period of due diligence followed the on-camera handshake before a final agreement could be settled on. Behind-the-scenes negotiations occurred that resulted in the deal falling through as neither side could reach a happy medium.
While the loss of the "Shark Tank" giant was a bitter blow, it did little to halt Sworkit's impressive momentum. By 2020, the team had grown to include nine full time employees and several contractors. The app itself reached 30 million collective downloads. The same year saw co-founder Greg Coleman receive a Small Business of the Year Award from The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce
Is Sworkit still in business?
Sworkit continues to power through as a prominent fitness app years after its "Shark Tank" debut. Today you can find it on both the iOS App Store and Google Play. Even in a crowded marketplace with competitors such as Strava, Fiit, and Apple Fitness racing for the top spot, Sworkit remains a popular option with over 5 million downloads on Google Play alone and a 4.7-star average rating on iOS App Store. The app itself is free to download but requires users to opt into a subscription of either $9.99 a month or $59.99 a year.
Users can choose workouts catered to strength, cardio, yoga, and stretching with specific focuses such as weight loss, muscle gain, injury prevention, and more. Thousands of exercises are available to choose from that you can create catered workouts to, all guided by certified trainers. The app even integrates with your music selection so you can play songs during workouts.
The company has other health and fitness offerings for special situations. These include business partnership opportunities for companies to use the app as part of their wellness programs or events, a youth initiative that sees Sworkit offer free fitness technology to teachers and students, and even partnerships with health care providers to include for their members.
What's next for Sworkit?
Even when going toe-to-toe with countless rival fitness apps and functioning without the aid of Mark Cuban, Sworkit has shown that it has what it takes to maintain its success. This longevity can be accredited to several aspects, from the clear mindset of its founders to its steady growth strategy over the years that has seen the company explore new avenues. But perhaps the simplest way to sum it up is that the app's blend of customization and conveinence gives it widespread appeal, especially nowadays where life is busier than ever before for many.
Some notable changes have come regarding Sworkit's leadership in recent years. Greg Coleman, arguably the driving force behind the venture, has transitioned from President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Executive Officer to an Executive Chairman role in mid-2023. Taking over as CEO since then has been Ryan Hanna, who took charge in product officer roles and was essential to building out many of the company's partnership programs.
Along with continuing to roll out new initiatives for regular consumers such as the Thrive in 2025 fitness challenge, Sworkit is working to make a sizable impact on the health industry on a far grander scale. In late 2024, the company announced a strategic collaboration with Select Health and Personify Health to get healthcare workers to engage in regular exercise routines as recommended by the CDC as a way of further encouraging workplace wellness and self care.