What Happened To The Sworkit Fitness App On Shark Tank Season 7?

We all know the importance that exercise plays in our well-being, but getting in a good workout can be easier said than done. While you may want to improve your physicality, day-to-day social and professional commitments can make it hard to squeeze in a visit to the gym on a regular basis. This was at the core of health and fitness app Sworkit, which proved itself strong enough to make a notable impression on Season 7 of "Shark Tank."

Once downloaded and after paying a subscription fee, users can access hours of content related to health and wellness on Sworkit and curate them to their liking. The app gives users the ability to tailor their exercises depending on the amount of time they have allotted, the areas of their body they want to work on, the workout intensity, and more. Its existence can be accredited to Washington DC-based entrepreneurs Ben Young and Greg Coleman. The duo launched their business in 2010 and experimented with various digital products, eventually landing on Sworkit as a solution that could adapt to people's busy schedules rather than the other way around.

Their 15-minutes of fame came about on Season 7 of "Shark Tank," a season that included other app pitches such as parking ticket-fighter Fixed and password manager Splikity. Despite a sizable ask, the two were able to demonstrate their knowledge of the space, a proven track record of success, and a strategic plan for the future. It was enough to even interest of fan-favorite investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, resulting in a historic investment for the series.

