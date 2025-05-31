5 Tips To Know Before Buying A Used JDM Engine

Swapping out the old, tired, or broken engine in your car can be useful if you're looking to keep a classic car running or if you're looking for more power. And for a long time in the Japanese car-enthusiast community, owners and builders have been buying engines from Japan and swapping them into their American cars. JDM (Japanese Domestic Motor) engines are often stacked high in warehouses, offering relatively affordable, and potentially reliable power that can directly replace their tired motor with minimal modifications. I should know — I've swapped out the engine in my old import several times, using various used JDM engines, with relative ease.

I've spent the majority of my adult life around cars, and like all wrenching enthusiasts, a lot of that time has been spent under the hood of cars, swapping parts, fixing leaks, or otherwise doing some sort of maintenance. I have also spent a considerable amount of time swapping engines in and out of my personal cars and helping friends do the same. Plus, seen people pour money down the drain on hopeless non-working engines, and I've bought entire junkyard cars just to salvage the engine, with mixed results. But I've also seen a few excellent choices in regards to engine swaps. Those experiences have taught me some helpful lessons when picking an engine, learning which engines will cause you headaches, and which ones to avoid entirely.

