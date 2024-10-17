What Does An Engine Compression Tester Do, And Do You Need One In Your Garage?

I have been working on my own vehicles for almost 40 years and in that time have accumulated a sizable collection of tools. The bulk of them are basic hand tools like sockets, wrenches, pliers, and the like, but in my many toolboxes and bags are a couple of power tools from Milwaukee as well as several made by Bosch, which placed fourth in our ranking of major power tool brands. I've even slummed it for some of my collection and bought a few auto repair tools from Harbor Freight, most of which have proven themselves to be surprisingly durable for the price.

While browsing auto repair and maintenance tools at your local parts store, you've likely come across compression testers like the Orion Motor Tech 8-piece kit, which Amazon sells for $16.99. The online retail giant also carries an OTC deluxe compression test kit with digital gauge that usually sells for $121.07. Compression test kits do just what they say: measure the ability of each cylinder of your engine to combust the fuel/air mixture without losing any of the resulting energy. While they're not as essential to a basic toolkit as a good torque wrench, a compression tester can help you troubleshoot engine problems, especially if you have an older or high-mileage car.