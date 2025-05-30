The Volkswagen Beetle Once Came With A Feature That No Other Car Had

The Volkswagen Beetle is one of the most iconic vehicles in history. From its massive global sales figures to its 57-year production run, it truly realized Volkswagen's original mission (and the company's namesake) of delivering a "people's car" not just to Germany, but to the world.

Advertisement

However, it wasn't just the Beetle's affordable price and straightforward mechanics that won over millions of car buyers across the world. The Beetle also had more than its fair share of interesting personality traits and features over the years, and they've helped give the car an enduring appeal that goes far beyond just filling one's need for basic transportation. Volkswagen put a lot of effort into capturing these traits when developing its modern reinterpretation of the Beetle in the 1990s.

When it comes to the New Beetle's most interesting features, there's one in particular that's come to define the car: the flower vase on the dashboard. Let's dig into how this small but memorable automotive accessory got its start and how it became such a famous part of both the original Beetle's and the New Beetle's interior.

Advertisement