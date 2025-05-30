What TPMS Stands For (And Why The Light Keeps Coming On In Your Car)

If your car's TPMS light keeps turning on, it generally indicates one of a few different issues. If the light turns on and stays on, it usually means there's a problem with tire pressure. Even if you fill your tires regularly, a small leak could be present, causing the TPMS light to reappear every so often. You should check your tires regularly to avoid issues like this, and you should inspect them anytime the TPMS light appears to rule out more serious problems.

If all of your tires (including your spare) are in solid condition and your TPMS light turns on and blinks, you may have one or more faulty TPMS sensors or wheel speed sensors. If your car has an indirect TPMS, meaning it relies on the ABS speed sensors to monitor tire pressure, then you may notice that the ABS light turns on in conjunction with the TPMS light. Regardless of the type of TPMS your vehicle uses, a bad sensor can be to blame for the light's appearance. The tricky thing is diagnosing a faulty sensor, as it usually involves using a scan tool to communicate with the car's computer system and identify which sensor is bad. Tools capable of diagnosing faulty TPMS sensors can be pricey, and most people will have to visit a shop for the diagnosis.

While faulty sensors are among the most common causes of a blinking TPMS light, the issue can appear due to other problems, too. Electrical issues within the TPMS, like a frayed or broken wire or a malfunctioning module. Automotive electrical problems can be tough to diagnose, though, and you'll likely need a professional mechanic's help if you suspect this issue.