10 Of The Best Baby Tracking Apps For Parents In 2025

Ever feel like you need an extra brain just to keep up with parenting? One that has a lot more brain cells and the answers to your surreal questions? That's what baby tracking apps promise to deliver — a second brain, infinitely more organized and unaffected by the trials of raising a kid.

Still, using a baby tracker may not be everyone's cup of tea. Some might call it an unnecessary addition to an already crowded mental checklist. But there's no denying that a tool like this can go a long way in helping you feel more in control of a situation you may be heavily inexperienced in. Anything that brings even a fraction of order to the mayhem is welcome, and that's what makes baby tracking apps — and baby-oriented tech for new parents — so popular. They won't raise your baby for you, but they do make it much easier to stay on top of naps, bottles, temperature spikes, and everything in between. Most of the apps are free to download, boast 4.0+ ratings, and offer the standard tracking features every parent is looking for.

