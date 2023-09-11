5 Apps Every New Parent Needs To Have Installed

There is no doubt that being a new parent is a reason to be ecstatic. Not only is parenthood a picky gift that chooses whom it wants to be received by, but you are also given a chance to adore and cuddle a tiny human being who is your own bundle of delight! It is a sentiment you would not trade for anything.

But with that warm rush of cheer and joy of becoming a new parent comes the inevitable trouble of being one as well — a solid fact any new parent would rather not admit is that new parenthood is a jumble of miscellaneous forms of stress and panic. Suddenly, you are fully responsible for a new human life. Your baby basically crams itself into your days and nights, and for the next two or three months, you have no sleep routine, your mental health is in shambles, and your social life hangs by a thread. You are plagued with worry. You crave rest and find yourself willing to pay for help. Except for most new parents, human help can be in short supply.

Luckily, this is a time and age where technology has reached such a climax that any sort of help you would ever need is generally handheld and only one screen tap away. Right now, such help exists in apps built exclusively for new parents, and this article is all about presenting you with a hand-picked few of the best.