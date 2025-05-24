What Does The 6.7 Power Stroke CP4 Disaster Prevention Kit Do?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ford introduced the V8 6.7L Power Stroke Turbo Diesel for use in its Super Duty and commercial truck lineup in 2011. Along with Ford's legendary 7.3L Power Stroke, the 6.7L Power Stroke is one of the best diesel engines ever put in a pickup truck.

The first-generation 6.7L Power Stroke engines are the worst, mostly due to sub-par turbo chargers. These engines were produced for the 2011 to 2014 model years; however, Ford also continued using the problematic CP4 fuel pump for all of its 6.7L Power Stroke engines from its introduction in 2011.

Fortunately, S&S Diesel Motorsport offers a new and improved 6.7L Ford Power Stroke CP4 Disaster Prevention Kit, SKU: CP4-6.7F-BP-G2.1, for $400. According to S&S Diesel Motorsport, the CP4 Disaster Prevention Kit supplies the CP4 case with an independent supply of diesel fuel for cooling and lubricating the pump's internal metering unit and plungers and returning that fuel back to the tank through a filter. Filtering the returned fuel "will eliminate the chance of contaminated case fuel back-feeding into the clean fuel supply line."

