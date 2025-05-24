What Does The 6.7 Power Stroke CP4 Disaster Prevention Kit Do?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ford introduced the V8 6.7L Power Stroke Turbo Diesel for use in its Super Duty and commercial truck lineup in 2011. Along with Ford's legendary 7.3L Power Stroke, the 6.7L Power Stroke is one of the best diesel engines ever put in a pickup truck.
The first-generation 6.7L Power Stroke engines are the worst, mostly due to sub-par turbo chargers. These engines were produced for the 2011 to 2014 model years; however, Ford also continued using the problematic CP4 fuel pump for all of its 6.7L Power Stroke engines from its introduction in 2011.
Fortunately, S&S Diesel Motorsport offers a new and improved 6.7L Ford Power Stroke CP4 Disaster Prevention Kit, SKU: CP4-6.7F-BP-G2.1, for $400. According to S&S Diesel Motorsport, the CP4 Disaster Prevention Kit supplies the CP4 case with an independent supply of diesel fuel for cooling and lubricating the pump's internal metering unit and plungers and returning that fuel back to the tank through a filter. Filtering the returned fuel "will eliminate the chance of contaminated case fuel back-feeding into the clean fuel supply line."
Is a CP4 Disaster Prevention Kit necessary for all Ford 6.7L Power Stroke engines?
While every Ford 6.7L Power Stroke uses the CP4 fuel pump, not every CP4 pump is destined to fail prematurely. However, it is widely accepted that the premature failure rate is higher than other types of high pressure fuel pumps designed for diesel engines. While Ford doesn't publish any statistics on CP4 failure rates, anecdotal evidence from fleet truck owners and diesel engine parts retailers suggests a failure rate of 5% to 10% occurring around 100K miles or before. That's well before the expected lifespan of the 6.7L Power Stroke engine.
If it were just a matter of replacing the fuel pump when it fails, there wouldn't be a need for a Disaster Prevention Kit. As the CP4 pump begins to fail, the internal mechanisms release metal fragments into the fuel system. These fragments in turn ruin the injectors and the entire fuel system. Gomer's U.S. Diesel Parts estimates the cost to repair damage caused by a CP4 pump failure at around $10K or more for a vehicle that's out of warranty.
Ford 6.7L Power Stroke owners could try avoiding the installation of a Disaster Prevention Kit by performing essential diesel engine maintenance, being especially mindful of replacing fuel filters, filling the tank with high-quality diesel fuel, and using a fuel additive. One highly rated diesel fuel additive is Hot Shot's Secret LX4 Lubricity Extreme. While these tips could prolong the life of the 6.7L Power Stroke CP4 fuel pump, disaster prevention isn't guaranteed.