How Many Miles Will A 6.7 Power Stroke Engine Last?

Ford and Navistar's 6.7 Power Stroke diesel is still in use in Super Duty F-series trucks after launching in 2011. There have been three generations of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke, and the later versions score higher in durability and reliability. No engine is perfect, but experts and real-world users consider the 6.7 Power Stroke diesel one of history's most reliable V8 engines despite its faults. First-gen examples from 2011 to 2014 have known issues with the ceramic turbocharger ball bearings and Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) sensors, and pre-2020 models are known to suffer injection pump failures.

Despite this, there's no arguing that the 6.7-liter Power Stroke engine is a paragon of efficiency and power output. The 2025 F-Series Super Duty is available with Standard Output and High Output versions of the 6.7 Power Stroke. The standard version produces 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft of torque, while the high-output variant has up to 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque. Those numbers unlock a maximum tow rating of 30,000 lbs. and up to 40,000 lbs. with a gooseneck hitch.

The 6.7 is the longest-running iteration of the Blue Oval's Power Stroke diesel engine family for a reason. Some examples have upwards of 1 million miles on the clock with the original engine and transmission. We don't find that surprising since Ford and Navistar have engineered the 6.7 Power Stroke to be a reliable workhorse.

