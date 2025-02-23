How Many Miles Will A 6.7 Power Stroke Engine Last?
Ford and Navistar's 6.7 Power Stroke diesel is still in use in Super Duty F-series trucks after launching in 2011. There have been three generations of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke, and the later versions score higher in durability and reliability. No engine is perfect, but experts and real-world users consider the 6.7 Power Stroke diesel one of history's most reliable V8 engines despite its faults. First-gen examples from 2011 to 2014 have known issues with the ceramic turbocharger ball bearings and Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) sensors, and pre-2020 models are known to suffer injection pump failures.
Despite this, there's no arguing that the 6.7-liter Power Stroke engine is a paragon of efficiency and power output. The 2025 F-Series Super Duty is available with Standard Output and High Output versions of the 6.7 Power Stroke. The standard version produces 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft of torque, while the high-output variant has up to 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque. Those numbers unlock a maximum tow rating of 30,000 lbs. and up to 40,000 lbs. with a gooseneck hitch.
The 6.7 is the longest-running iteration of the Blue Oval's Power Stroke diesel engine family for a reason. Some examples have upwards of 1 million miles on the clock with the original engine and transmission. We don't find that surprising since Ford and Navistar have engineered the 6.7 Power Stroke to be a reliable workhorse.
The Ford 6.7 Power Stroke is ready for the long haul
The 6.7 Power Stroke has tough internals. It has common rail direct injection, piston-cooling jets, and a graphite iron engine block to deliver lasting durability. Moreover, the engine has a diesel particulate filter, exhaust gas recirculation, and selective catalytic reduction for lower emissions. All those features have made the 6.7 an emblem of diesel reliability. "My 2011 work truck has 313,000 miles, and it's been a great truck so far," said u/ungerz28 on the r/Diesel subreddit.
"I work for a railroad, and we have at least five 6.7s with over 350,000 miles and intact emissions," added u/awr90. Care will save any car, but proper maintenance will make reliable engines last longer. Regularly changing the oil, replacing the necessary filters, and maintaining the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system and diesel particulate filters (DPF) are essential to keeping diesel engines — including the 6.7 Power Stroke — ticking like a clock.