3 Things To Keep In Mind When Buying A Used Starlink Dish

Before you purchase a dish from a third-party seller, you need to understand how Starlink handles ownership transfers and make sure the dish is eligible for transfer. If it's not, you won't be able to activate the dish. Starlink enforces a strict prohibition on transfers during the first few months of ownership. A Starlink dish doesn't become eligible for transfer until 120 days after it's purchased or 90 days after it's activated, whichever comes first. An owner can't transfer a Starlink dish to another person unless these conditions are met.

The seller can confirm their dish is eligible for transfer by canceling their Starlink service and removing the dish from their account. To do this, they'll need to log into their Starlink account, select the subscription they want to cancel, and follow the prompts to cancel the service. After that, they should be able to go to the Devices section, find their dish, and click Transfer to initiate the transfer. Once they've completed those steps, the dish will be permanently removed from their account.

As a buyer, you'll need the dish's serial number or KIT number to activate the service on your account. You can usually find these identifiers on the bottom of the dish or within the original packaging. When you have this information, you can go to Starlink's activation page, enter the requested information, and set up your service. Since Starlink availability can vary by region, you should also check to see if Starlink service is available in your area before buying one used. You can do this by entering your address on the Starlink for homes website to confirm coverage is currently offered in your area.

