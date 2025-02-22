Can You Connect Two Starlink Cables Together?
Switching from cable or cellular internet to satellite internet like Starlink is a game changer, especially if you're out in the middle of nowhere or always on the move. You won't have to worry about going offline as satellite internet is pretty reliable anywhere you go within the provider's coverage. It's also less reliant on physical local infrastructure, and the installation itself can be done without professional help.
However, with the way Starlink works, you're required to install the dish somewhere with little to no obstruction. That means there shouldn't be any surrounding trees or buildings within the dish's field of view, or else it won't properly connect with the satellites and can cause service interruption. But what if the only spot you have with a clear view of the sky is so far away from your home that the included cable can't reach it? Is it okay to connect two Starlink cables together to cover the distance? It's technically possible to join two Starlink cables to extend them, but Starlink advises against it.
How to connect two Starlink cables together
While you can freely connect two Starlink cables, there is, however, no official way of doing so. You'd have to rely on your own research and third-party tutorials from other Starlink users. If you choose to proceed, you can go with one of two methods. First, try a connector coupler as Starlink adopter Colby Baber used for extending his Standard Starlink Cable. This small tool lets you join two wires without having to cut them — just plug both ends into the coupler, and you're good to go. Unfortunately, Starlink currently doesn't offer any official couplers or adapters, and because most of their cables have proprietary connectors, this method won't work for those kits. While several other Starlink users have successfully extended their cables using third-party couplers available on Amazon, it's still a good idea to be cautious of non-official accessories. And this method, although simple, isn't a guarantee that the setup will work as originally designed.
The second way to extend your Starlink cable is by manually splicing and rewiring the two. This can be used for the cables with proprietary connectors as you can simply cut off the connectors and join the exposed wires to the second cable. However, splicing and rewiring require technical know-how and special tools, such as wire strippers and cutters for prepping the wires, soldering iron for connecting them, and multimeter for testing connectivity. If you're not experienced with splicing or are unfamiliar with any of these pieces of equipment, it's probably best not to attempt doing this method at all.
All the type of Starlink dish cables you can get
Starlink dish cables come in many shapes and forms, depending on the kit you buy. Here are all the cables that connect your dish to the other parts of your Starlink system:
- Standard Starlink Cable: A Power over Ethernet (PoE) cable connecting the dish to the router. It measures 49.2 ft (15 m) and uses RJ45 connectors on both ends. The connectors can fit your standard Ethernet ports, but they're designed differently from the regular RJ45. For one, they feature a passive latch with no release tabs that you need to press. To release the cable from the port, you simply need to pull on it. The connectors also come with a protective seal to keep the Starlink's IP rating intact.
- Standard Actuated Starlink Cable: A PoE cable that plugs into the dish and router. It's a little longer than the Standard Starlink Cable at 50 ft (15.2 m) and has proprietary connectors, which look like a micro-USB, but are actually different.
- High Performance Starlink Cable: Also a PoE cable, but for linking the dish and included power supply. It has a length of 82 ft (25 m) and proprietary connectors that resemble a mini DisplayPort. Both ends of the cable have the same connector, but different rubber boot, so you can tell which one goes where.
- Flat High Performance Starlink Cable: This cable has the same length, function, and connectors as the High Performance cable. However, the rubber boot looks different.
- Mini DC Power Cable: Delivers power from the power supply to the Mini. It measures 49.2 ft (15 m) and features the standard 5521 DC power plug on both ends.
- Enterprise Cable: A PoE cable for the Enterprise dish and its power supply. It has the longest included cable among the kits – 164 ft (50 m) – and is designed with different connectors at each end. One has an RJ45 connector similar to the Standard, and the other is the proprietary mini DisplayPort-looking connector similar to the High Performance.
Because of the nature of the dish cables, you can't simply connect one to the other. You can technically combine similar Starlink cables together, but there are certain risks to keep in mind.
What happens when you connect two Starlink cables
Technically, there's no stopping you from combining your two Starlink cables together. However, the process can be tricky, and Starlink doesn't recommend it.
By modifying your cables, you can compromise the waterproofing of the entire system. Starlink cables are built to keep water out, so if you cut them or use a third-party tool to connect them, there's no guarantee they'll still work as well as they're intended to. You might end up damaging the cable, or the third-party accessories might not be as waterproof as you think they are. Extending the length between the dish and the router/power supply can also lead to performance issues. Longer cables will deliver reduced power to the dish and a weak data signal to the router. This means you might experience slow internet connection, service disruption, or the system might not run at all. Another major consequence of modifying your Starlink cables is losing your warranty, so only do so at your own risk.
The best way to extend your Starlink connection
Instead of joining two separate cables, the best way to go about extending your Starlink connection is by swapping out the included cables for a longer one from the Starlink shop. Yes, there are available extra Starlink accessories for your kit, including replacement cables of different lengths.
For the Standard, you can replace it with a 147.6 ft (45 m), while for the Standard Actuated, you have two options: 75 ft (22.9 m) and 150 ft (45.7 m). If you're using the Mini, you can find a 98.4 ft (30 m) DC power cable to replace the default 49.2 ft (15 m) one. But Starlink also offers a 16.4 ft (5 m) Mini USB-C cable that you can pair with the Mini car adapter in case you want to power your setup through your car cigarette lighter instead.
Meanwhile, the High Performance and Flat High Performance only come with a shorter 26.2 ft (8 m) replacement cable. This, however, can come in handy for close-range installations like inside an RV or on a boat. The only kit without a longer or shorter replacement cable available is the Enterprise.