Can You Connect Two Starlink Cables Together?

While you can freely connect two Starlink cables, there is, however, no official way of doing so. You'd have to rely on your own research and third-party tutorials from other Starlink users. If you choose to proceed, you can go with one of two methods. First, try a connector coupler as Starlink adopter Colby Baber used for extending his Standard Starlink Cable. This small tool lets you join two wires without having to cut them — just plug both ends into the coupler, and you're good to go. Unfortunately, Starlink currently doesn't offer any official couplers or adapters, and because most of their cables have proprietary connectors, this method won't work for those kits. While several other Starlink users have successfully extended their cables using third-party couplers available on Amazon, it's still a good idea to be cautious of non-official accessories. And this method, although simple, isn't a guarantee that the setup will work as originally designed.

The second way to extend your Starlink cable is by manually splicing and rewiring the two. This can be used for the cables with proprietary connectors as you can simply cut off the connectors and join the exposed wires to the second cable. However, splicing and rewiring require technical know-how and special tools, such as wire strippers and cutters for prepping the wires, soldering iron for connecting them, and multimeter for testing connectivity. If you're not experienced with splicing or are unfamiliar with any of these pieces of equipment, it's probably best not to attempt doing this method at all.