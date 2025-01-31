How To Transfer Starlink Ownership (And What To Check Before You Do)

While most of us take high-speed internet for granted, as readily accessible as it is in many parts of the world, it's not available everywhere. That's where Starlink, what many consider to be the next frontier in internet technology, comes in. For those who live in rural areas or move frequently, Starlink has given them the ability to access satellite internet at speeds up to 220Mbps.

Starlink users pay $120/month for the residential plan, $50/month for the 50GB Roaming plan, and $165/month for the unlimited Roaming plan. Throw in a price tag of between $349 and $599 for the kit, depending on the Starlink dish you choose, and the service gets expensive pretty quickly. Still, it's often the best option for fast internet service if you live in an area that doesn't have cable or fiber-optic internet service.

But what happens when you move to an area with high-speed internet, leave the van life behind to settle in a fixed location, or move to an area where Starlink isn't supported? There's a good chance you'll want to sell your Starlink and transfer ownership to a new owner. Transferring your Starlink to a new owner is pretty simple. As the current owner, you'll need to cancel your service and initiate the transfer through your Starlink account. The new owner then sets up their own account to activate the equipment.

