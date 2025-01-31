How To Transfer Starlink Ownership (And What To Check Before You Do)
While most of us take high-speed internet for granted, as readily accessible as it is in many parts of the world, it's not available everywhere. That's where Starlink, what many consider to be the next frontier in internet technology, comes in. For those who live in rural areas or move frequently, Starlink has given them the ability to access satellite internet at speeds up to 220Mbps.
Starlink users pay $120/month for the residential plan, $50/month for the 50GB Roaming plan, and $165/month for the unlimited Roaming plan. Throw in a price tag of between $349 and $599 for the kit, depending on the Starlink dish you choose, and the service gets expensive pretty quickly. Still, it's often the best option for fast internet service if you live in an area that doesn't have cable or fiber-optic internet service.
But what happens when you move to an area with high-speed internet, leave the van life behind to settle in a fixed location, or move to an area where Starlink isn't supported? There's a good chance you'll want to sell your Starlink and transfer ownership to a new owner. Transferring your Starlink to a new owner is pretty simple. As the current owner, you'll need to cancel your service and initiate the transfer through your Starlink account. The new owner then sets up their own account to activate the equipment.
What to check before transferring Starlink ownership
There are a few things you need to do before transferring ownership of your Starlink kit. Keep in mind that you cannot transfer a Starlink kit within the first 120 days of purchasing it or 90 days after you've activated the service. So, you'll have to meet one of those conditions first before initiating the transfer. Once you've met those requirements, confirm that you've paid the balance on your account in full. You won't be able to transfer your account if you have an outstanding balance. Next, you'll need to cancel your service before transferring the kit.
As soon as you've transferred your service, the Starlink will be permanently unlinked from your account. You'll no longer be able to use the service, and any service days you haven't used will be lost. Before they can use the Starlink kit, the new owner will need to sign up for the service at Starlink website. The availability of the service varies from region to region and service type. For example, if they plan to use Starlink for camping, they should confirm the service works in the areas they plan to visit before completing the transfer. Starlink certifies its kits for specific countries, so if a kit is transferred to a different country, some services may not be available. Starlink's warranty begins on the purchase date and stays the same, even if it's transferred or resold.
How to transfer Starlink Ownership
Once you've confirmed you meet all of the requirements for transferring Starlink ownership, you'll need to follow several steps to complete the process.
- Go to the Starlink website to sign into your account.
- Open Your Starlinks, then click Manage next to the kit you're going to transfer.
- Click Cancel Service on the left-hand side of the screen.
- Write down your Starlink identifier. You won't be able to see it once the kit is unlinked from your account.
- Go to Devices, locate your Starlink dish, click Transfer, and confirm the conditions. This action permanently removes the Starlink kit from your account.
- If you want, you can enter the new owner's email address to send them an activation link.
- If you don't want to send the activation email, click close to complete the process.
- Perform a factory reset of your router.
- Give the new owner all of the items in the kit and provide the new owner with the Starlink identifier so they can activate the kit.
After you've completed these steps, the new owner can set up Starlink using their account. They'll only be able to activate the account if there's capacity in their area. Otherwise, they'll have to choose a Roam service plan.