6 Expensive Cars With Cheap-Looking Interiors

Buyers everywhere are ready to spend more money to get a more luxurious experience, and that is nowhere more apparent than in the car industry. Brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz sell millions of cars each year, meaning there is a huge market for premium vehicles. But what do buyers actually want from a luxury car?

Advertisement

Of course, they expect a more refined driving experience, with better sound insulation and comfort. The availability of more powerful powertrains also plays its role, and there is something to be said about the car's overall look. But perhaps the biggest difference between regular and luxury cars is interior quality — people spending big bucks expect car brands offering the nicest interiors possible. Materials like leather and metal, rather than just plastic. A better fit and finish are, too. Most premium vehicles will also have larger, better screens to add to the ambiance.

Unfortunately, some automakers missed that memo, offering expensive vehicles with cheap-looking interiors. In some, you are maybe paying more for performance or other aspects, but that doesn't change the fact that you'll be spending your time in a sea of cheap plastic — perhaps even in a vehicle that costs six figures! Here are some of the worst offenders.

Advertisement