The military is a place where young people can see the world while protecting the United States and its interests from those who would do it harm. It's a dangerous job, especially in times of war, but comes with a sense of national pride and dignity that few other occupations can offer. Tragically, not everybody makes it out of the military alive. Between 1980 and 2022, roughly 1,400 active military personnel die every year, including 250 annually who take their own lives. According to U.S. News, "accidents, illnesses, homicides and self-inflicted wounds account for the vast majority of the death toll over that period."

The United States Air Force – the largest air force in the world – has seen some high-profile accidents over the years. Keep in mind, these are not incidents that occurred during enemy fire in the midst of battle, but accidents during transport, training, and other exercises that killed servicemen. In chronological order from oldest to newest, here are 10 of the worst accidents experienced by the United States Air Force.