What's Considered The Worst Accident In The History Of US Air Force?

Soon after people figured out how to power a vehicle and fly through the sky, accidents quickly followed. The Wright Brothers first flew in 1903, and by September 1908, a Wright Flyer crashed, killing an Army observer and seriously injuring Orville Wright. The Army Air Corps had its fair share of accidents, and they continued when it was renamed the U.S. Air Force. Accidents are a factor in the operation of any heavy machinery, but when a plane crashes, it's often deadly for large numbers of people.

There have been plenty of accidents in the military, some of which have included nuclear weapons. For general aircraft accidents, there have been those that destroyed incredibly expensive vehicles, but a seriously terrible accident comes when a lot of people are hurt or killed. The deadliest accident to befall the U.S. Air Force occurred in 1952 when a Douglas C-124 Globemaster II loaded with personnel crashed near Moses Lake, Washington.

That accident was deadly, and it primarily impacted members of the Air Force. Another deadly accident that is likely more well-known occurred at the Flugtag '88 airshow at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. That accident involved members of the Italian Air Force. Still, because the crash took place at an American-operated air show, it's considered to be the deadliest Air Force accident that primarily impacted civilians. Sadly, both calamities are a drop in the bucket of overall accidents involving the Air Force over the past century.

