How Tight Should Your Oil Filter Be?

It's good practice to replace the oil filter with a new one when changing your car's engine oil. The oil filter is a crucial element of an internal combustion engine. Without it, manufacturers would probably recommend changing the car oil more frequently than the 5,000 to 7,500-mile industry standard. There are synthetic fibers or special pleated paper inside the oil filter that traps and prevents metallic debris and other impurities from re-entering the engine, lengthening the oil's service life while keeping the motor humming as smoothly as possible.

Removing a used oil filter with the proper tools is relatively easy. However, unseating a stuck oil filter is not as easy as it sounds, but it's still doable using a special set of tools and some elbow grease. Then again, questions typically arise when it's time to screw it back on: How tight should it be? Or should I use a wrench to tighten it?

There are no set parameters or torque values for how tight an oil filter should be when installed. Unlike head bolts and other fasteners, which require factory-prescribed torque values when tightening (and a quality torque wrench when doing so), all you need are your hands to install a new oil filter like a professional.