Oil Filter Stuck? Here's How To Remove It
Nothing is more annoying than a stuck oil filter on a quiet, warm Saturday morning. My 21-year-old godson bought a seventh-gen E100 Toyota Corolla, his first car after dabbling with motorcycles as a teenager. We talked about changing the oil after discovering sludge under the engine oil cap, and he went to work immediately. Everything was going well until it was time to remove the oil filter, which peskily got stuck and won't budge even after using the old-school method of turning the darn thing using a piece of snipped rubber from an old tire tube.
The point is my first-time DIY-er had no choice but to purchase a strap-type oil filter wrench online. Luckily, the tool was enough to free the rusting oil filter from its shackles. Avoiding sludge accumulation is why you should never skip an oil change, but another benefit is reducing the chance of the oil filter getting stuck due to many months or years of neglect.
What causes a stuck oil filter, and how can it be avoided?
An oil filter can get stuck for many reasons. The most common are overtightening, rust or corrosion, installation errors, and aging. In some cases, deformation from road damage or accidents can cause an oil filter to get stuck. However, it won't take much to guarantee an easy removal the next time.
It's good practice to clean the mounting surface with a microfiber rag before attaching the oil filter. If the mounting grooves are dirty, giving it a quick blast of WD-40 and wiping the excess with a rag will do the trick. Another thing to remember is to lubricate the oil filter seal with a thin film of oil before attaching it. Dip your finger in a fresh, newly opened oil bottle and wipe it over the oil filter seal to ensure it won't get stuck.
Finally, most DIY-ers use an oil filter wrench to tighten the oil filter in place, which is a big no-no in the enthusiast community. Tighten it just enough with your hand after threading the oil filter onto the base. An oil filter wrench will most likely overtighten it, so only hand-tighten the oil filter when installing.
How do I remove a stuck oil filter?
If a strap-type oil filter wrench couldn't get the job done, use a grippier oil filter wrench, like an oil filter plier or an adjustable magnetic oil filter removal tool, to gain more leverage. Snap it in place, turn it gently, and break the oil filter loose. If there's rust or corrosion build-up, treat the area with WD-40 before removal.
If all else fails, you might need to puncture the stuck oil filter with a flat screwdriver to remove it. Doing so will give you more leverage when turning it loose, but this method will cause quite a mess on your garage floor and should only be a last resort. Disassembling the oil filter adapter might be necessary in some cars to remove the stuck oil filter and prevent it from reoccurring. If you like saving money and changing the oil yourself, it's better to invest in the right tools and arm yourself for the unexpected.