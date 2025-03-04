Oil Filter Stuck? Here's How To Remove It

An oil filter can get stuck for many reasons. The most common are overtightening, rust or corrosion, installation errors, and aging. In some cases, deformation from road damage or accidents can cause an oil filter to get stuck. However, it won't take much to guarantee an easy removal the next time.

It's good practice to clean the mounting surface with a microfiber rag before attaching the oil filter. If the mounting grooves are dirty, giving it a quick blast of WD-40 and wiping the excess with a rag will do the trick. Another thing to remember is to lubricate the oil filter seal with a thin film of oil before attaching it. Dip your finger in a fresh, newly opened oil bottle and wipe it over the oil filter seal to ensure it won't get stuck.

Finally, most DIY-ers use an oil filter wrench to tighten the oil filter in place, which is a big no-no in the enthusiast community. Tighten it just enough with your hand after threading the oil filter onto the base. An oil filter wrench will most likely overtighten it, so only hand-tighten the oil filter when installing.

