5 American Pickup Trucks That Make Awesome Lowriders

Lowriding is a cultural movement based in self-expression, pride, and legacy, not only a hobby. Although most people relate lowriders with vintage Chevys like the Impala or Monte Carlo, pickup trucks have long been an integral part of the lowriding scene. From East L.A. boulevards to weekend car meetings in the Southwest, slammed trucks have become a mainstay of the low-and-slow way of life.

American pickups provide something special: utility mixed with a large canvas for originality. Their tough frames make them ideal for modified suspension setups, while their beds are great for showcasing unique designs or housing hydraulic setups. Historically, trucks have always been less expensive and simpler to work on, making them a more accessible choice for those wanting to enter the scene.

Over the years, lowrider trucks have become an integral part of American car culture, from garage projects to award-winning creations. We have picked out five American pickup trucks that stand out above the rest as great lowriders and head-turning masterpieces.