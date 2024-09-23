What Are Ford Fat Fenders And Which Years Were They Made?

Ford Motor Company forever changed the landscape of the automobile industry when it released its first production car, the iconic Model T, in 1908. While that innovative vehicle continues to rank among Ford's best-selling offerings and is undoubtedly the most popular car of its era, Ford's design concepts have continued to evolve in the decades since The Model T. So much so, the Fords of today legitimately look like the stuff of science fiction by comparison.

Still, some Ford diehards might argue the company really came into its own on the design front in the 1930s and 1940s, right around the time the classy "fat fender" builds began rolling off the production line. If you're unfamiliar with the fat fender concept, it's a term applied to cars and trucks from the period designed to feature bulbous, oversized fenders covering their tires, particularly those at the front end of the vehicle. But if you're still having trouble envisioning the look, the 1946 Ford Coupe driven by Biff Tannen in "Back to the Future" is a solid example of the fat fender style.

While fat fenders were a trend with virtually every automaker of the day, Ford arguably leaned into the expressionistic design feature more than most. Ford stayed in the fat fender game for almost a decade and a half, keeping the style in vogue between the 1935 and 1948 model years. However, the style largely disappeared in 1949, with automakers switching to sleeker designs and integrated fenders.

