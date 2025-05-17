Boeing's F-47 Top Speed: How Fast Will This Fighter Jet Be?

The U.S. Air Force has been making decisions about what future jet fighters will look like. The contest between Boeing and Lockheed to design and build the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) aircraft was shaped in particular by the challenging question: Would the new fighter be crewed or not? Another important parameter was not so challenging — the new aircraft would be fast. Boeing's winning bid resulted in the F-47 Gen-6 fighter jet. Since the fighter has yet to enter active service, specifics on speed are limited.

Since the F-47 is going to be first and foremost an Air Dominance aircraft, we can expect it to be somewhere close to the Raptor and Strike Eagle range – which is around Mach 2. The president claimed it would go, "over two," at its unveiling, according to the New York Times. Its top speed, however, is partly determined by its altitude. Jets flying near sea level travel at slower speeds than at higher altitudes because of the atmosphere's thickness. There is simply more air to move out of the way, and jet engines are more efficient at higher altitudes.

The F-22 Raptor's top speed is a good example. At sea level it can reach 921 mph, or Mach 1.21. Its Mach 2-range top end comes in at much higher altitudes. The F-47's top speed will be set for both ranges as well, but another parameter comes into play. That is, not only how high, but how fast and for how long.

